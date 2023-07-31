Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

The prolific bandleader and performer brings the Broadway glitz to the basement.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy Fred Barton has been at it for a long time.  He has been at it for so long that he is an expert at it.   And in his expertise, he always gathers around him the greatest in musical talent to be found in Manhattan, beginning with Elena Bennett, with whom Mr. Barton has been working for long enough that the duo are considered one of the great duos of cabaret and concert.  For some time, now, the twosome have been presenting their open mic, BENNETT & BARTON SONG SALON, at the downtown lounge and restaurant Pangea, to great acclaim.  On Friday, July 28th, though, Fred and Elena, and some friends got done up in their fanciest duds in order to present THE Fred Barton BROADWAY BAND at 54 Below.  With some of Mr. Barton's favorite musicians on the stage, a swelegant curation of Broadway compositions, and Broadway's own Alan H. Green and Karen Murphy, Fred and Elena performed an amazing night of musical wonderment for the patrons of Broadway's Living Room.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the basement at 54B and when he sent his magnificent photos over to this editor's desk, his praise was effusive.  Since the appearance was a one-off (for now) Fred and Elena will have to be caught at their more regular Pangea gig (info and tickets are HERE).  In the meantime, find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Fred Barton website HERE, the Elena Bennett Facebook page HERE, the Alan H. Green website HERE, and the Karen Murphy website HERE.

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Katie McGrath Returns To Dont Tell Mama With Chuck Flowers in PLAYING FAVORITES Photo
Katie McGrath Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Chuck Flowers in PLAYING FAVORITES

Katie McGrath returns to her beloved Manhattan and Don't Tell Mama with her friend and frequent collaborator, Chuck Flowers, for 'Playing Favorites,' a collection of their favorite songs and the stories that go with them, including duet and solo selections from the Great American Songbook, Motown, Broadway and Pop.

2
ClasswithLauryns NYC Cabaret Concert Takes Center Stage in August Photo
ClasswithLauryn's NYC Cabaret Concert Takes Center Stage in August

ClasswithLauryn, a prestigious performing arts training studio, will showcase 22 of its students in a cabaret concert. The performance is scheduled to take place and be filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on August 20th at 4:00PM and will be the grand finale of an eventful weekend.

3
Photos: Julie Benko Brings JULIE SINGS JULE to Birdland Photo
Photos: Julie Benko Brings JULIE SINGS JULE to Birdland

Birdland recently presented Broadway’s newest sensation, Julie Benko, in a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne. The performance took place on Monday, July 24. Check out photos here!

4
A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STAR TREK to Play The Slipper Next Month Photo
A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STAR TREK to Play The Slipper Next Month

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Star Trek at The Slipper Room on Thursday, 8/10/23. Doors open at 7:30 and the show is at 8:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Sarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALLSarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL
Review: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie BenkoReview: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie Benko
Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's PubPhotos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The LightPhotos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You