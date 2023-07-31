Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy

Fred Barton has been at it for a long time. He has been at it for so long that he is an expert at it. And in his expertise, he always gathers around him the greatest in musical talent to be found in Manhattan, beginning with Elena Bennett, with whom Mr. Barton has been working for long enough that the duo are considered one of the great duos of cabaret and concert. For some time, now, the twosome have been presenting their open mic, BENNETT & BARTON SONG SALON, at the downtown lounge and restaurant Pangea, to great acclaim. On Friday, July 28th, though, Fred and Elena, and some friends got done up in their fanciest duds in order to present THE Fred Barton BROADWAY BAND at 54 Below. With some of Mr. Barton's favorite musicians on the stage, a swelegant curation of Broadway compositions, and Broadway's own Alan H. Green and Karen Murphy, Fred and Elena performed an amazing night of musical wonderment for the patrons of Broadway's Living Room.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the basement at 54B and when he sent his magnificent photos over to this editor's desk, his praise was effusive. Since the appearance was a one-off (for now) Fred and Elena will have to be caught at their more regular Pangea gig (info and tickets are HERE). In the meantime, find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

