Photos: Susan Mack 'Yesterdays' at Birdland Jazz Club

Susan Mack 'Yesterdays' at Birdland Jazz Club

Susan Mack brings new show to Birdland Jazz Club

Nov. 18, 2022  

On Monday November 14th, Susan Mack brought her new show "Yesterdays" to the Birdland Jazz Club stage in midtown Manhattan.
Having several previous sold out runs downstairs in the Birdland Theater, this special evening saw her playing in the upstairs venue to yet another packed house.

Ms. Mack brought her smooth jazz vocal stylings to a variety of music which included both American Songbook standards and more contemporary pop tunes.
Songs by Cole Porter, Leiber & Stoller, Kern, Mercer, Ellington, Corea, the Bergmans, the Beatles, and Stevie Wonder all fit the bill to prove Susan's affinity with good lyrics and solid musicianship.
Directed by Lina Koutrakos, the singer was expertly supported by a trio of musicians that included Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on Bass, and Eric Halvorson on drums.

For a few songs, and as a special surprise for this new show, Susan enlisted the energetic trumpet playing and masterful vocals of Benny Benack III, who came directly from taping his week long televised appearances sitting in with the Stephen Colbert show band. Hearing Ms. Mack & Mr. Benack in harmonious vocal duet was a charming addition to this line up (and a bit of unplanned hilarity brought a great deal of fun to the proceedings).

This show spanned the material of "yesterdays" from the 30's to the 90's - but as Susan Mack continues to grow and develop her keen musical sense...she is clearly looking to the future.

www.birdlandjazz.com

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Benny Benack III, Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Eric Halvorson
Benny Benack III, Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Eric Halvorson

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Tedd Firth, Susan Mack
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson

Tedd Firth, Susan Mack
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Benny Benack III
Benny Benack III

Tedd Firth, David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson, Benny Benack III
Tedd Firth, David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson, Benny Benack III

Susan Mack, David Finck, Benny Benack III
Susan Mack, David Finck, Benny Benack III

Benny Benack III
Benny Benack III

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Tedd Firth, Susan Mack
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Susan Mack, Benny Benack III
Susan Mack, Benny Benack III

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson
David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

David Finck
David Finck

Eric Halvorson
Eric Halvorson

David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson
David Finck, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

David Finck, Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson
David Finck, Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson

Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson
Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson

Susan Mack, Benny Benack III
Susan Mack, Benny Benack III

Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson
Susan Mack, Benny Benack III, Eric Halvorson

Tedd Firth
Tedd Firth

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Susan Mack, Lina Koutrakos
Susan Mack, Lina Koutrakos

Lina Koutrakos, Jim Caruso, Susan Mack
Lina Koutrakos, Jim Caruso, Susan Mack

Sean Patrick Murtagh, Susan Mack
Sean Patrick Murtagh, Susan Mack

Susan Mack, Matt Baker
Susan Mack, Matt Baker

Susan Mack, Benny Benack III
Susan Mack, Benny Benack III

Gianni Valenti, Susan Mack
Gianni Valenti, Susan Mack

Susan Mack with Brothers, Sister, & Mother
Susan Mack with Brothers, Sister, & Mother

Susan Mack with Son and Friends
Susan Mack with Son and Friends

Susan Mack with Family
Susan Mack with Family

