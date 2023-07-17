Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association

The benefit event helped raised funds for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Brenda Braxton's STARS TONIGHT! Makes Marvelous 54 Below Debut Photo 1 Brenda Braxton STARS TONIGHT! A Plethora Of Surprises
Sara Bareilles And More Rally To Rescue Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Bareilles And More Work Tirelessly To Save Rockwood Music Hall
F. Murray Abraham Announced As Guest For Jason Kravits' OFF THE TOP! at Joe's Pub Photo 3 F. Murray Abraham Will Go OFF THE TOP!
Review: MOIPEI Is Great Great Great In SING SING SING at 54 Below Photo 4 Moipei? More Please.

The "Lyrics for a Cause" Cabaret, presented by Spotlight Kidz, featured outstanding youth and teens and was co-hosted by Kaylin Hedges (AMERICAN IDOL) and Sway Bhatia (SUCCESSION, Disney's MIGHTY DUCKS). See photos from the show!

The benefit event helped raised funds for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS).  Malignant Hyperthermia is a rare, genetic skeletal muscle disease which producer/director Sandy Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with 5 years ago after a near-fatal crisis.  It is the goal of Kost-Sterner to not only help to raise funds for research but also to raise awareness of disease to prevent a crisis happening to others.

In addition to Hedges and Bhatia, the show featured Broadway performer Erin Rose Doyle who is currently in PARADE on Broadway in the role of "Mary Phagan". Music Direction was by Michael McAssey.

Addional soloists included Timothy Yang (THE KING AND I), Ryan Umbarila (National Tours of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and A CHRISTMAS STORY), Mackensey Doyler, Peter Piccini, Ariela Rozentul, Thea Sten, Jolie Rose Wasserman and Madeline Wittig.

Ensemble members include Addie Abstoss, Tillie Abstoss, Addison Geisler, Sarah Hummel, Annie Miller, Rachel Rose and Olivia VanRiper.

The first “Lyrics for a Cause” was held in 2019 and due to COVID, this was the first time back in-person.  A live virtual cabaret was held in December 2020.

Donations to the Malignant Hyperthermia Association are accepted year-round directly through this link:  https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=22925

For information on upcoming Spotlight Kidz performance and educational opportunties for youngsters and teenagers, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Spotlight Kidz on Instagram or Facebook.

Photo Credit: Sandy Kost-Sterner

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
The cast of Lyrics for a Cause

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Sway Bhatia and Kaylin Hedges

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Sway Bhatia

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Mackensey Doyle and Erin Rose Doyle

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Erin Rose Doyle

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Kaylin Hedges

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Mackensey Doyle

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Peter Piccini

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Ariel Rozentul

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Thea Sten

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Ryan Umbarila

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Jolie Rose Wasserman

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Madeline Wittig

Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association
Timothy Yang



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Experience & JULET With a Cast Concert at 54 Below Photo
Experience & JULET With a Cast Concert at 54 Below

Join the talented cast members of & Juliet on a musical journey as they perform in an exclusive cast concert at 54 Below, Broadway's famous supper club. Get ready to be captivated by their sensational performances and experience the magic of this beloved Broadway show like never before. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of entertainment!

2
Tyler Houchins Tributes Judy Garland Photo
Tyler Houchins Tributes Judy Garland

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss visits Don't Tell Mama, Tyler Houchins, Mark Hartman, and Judy Garland.

3
Champian Fulton, Wayne Tucker, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Champian Fulton, Wayne Tucker, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming running July 17 through July 30.

4
BACKSTAGE BABBLE, LANGDON ST. IVES: THE STEAMPUNK MUSICAL!, and More to Play 54 Below Next Photo
BACKSTAGE BABBLE, LANGDON ST. IVES: THE STEAMPUNK MUSICAL!, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MOULIN ROUGE!
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You