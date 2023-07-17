Photos: Spotlight Kidz Host LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Benefit Cabaret For Malignant Hyperthermia Association

The "Lyrics for a Cause" Cabaret, presented by Spotlight Kidz, featured outstanding youth and teens and was co-hosted by Kaylin Hedges (AMERICAN IDOL) and Sway Bhatia (SUCCESSION, Disney's MIGHTY DUCKS). See photos from the show!

The benefit event helped raised funds for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS). Malignant Hyperthermia is a rare, genetic skeletal muscle disease which producer/director Sandy Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with 5 years ago after a near-fatal crisis. It is the goal of Kost-Sterner to not only help to raise funds for research but also to raise awareness of disease to prevent a crisis happening to others.

In addition to Hedges and Bhatia, the show featured Broadway performer Erin Rose Doyle who is currently in PARADE on Broadway in the role of "Mary Phagan". Music Direction was by Michael McAssey.

Addional soloists included Timothy Yang (THE KING AND I), Ryan Umbarila (National Tours of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and A CHRISTMAS STORY), Mackensey Doyler, Peter Piccini, Ariela Rozentul, Thea Sten, Jolie Rose Wasserman and Madeline Wittig.

Ensemble members include Addie Abstoss, Tillie Abstoss, Addison Geisler, Sarah Hummel, Annie Miller, Rachel Rose and Olivia VanRiper.

The first “Lyrics for a Cause” was held in 2019 and due to COVID, this was the first time back in-person. A live virtual cabaret was held in December 2020.

Donations to the Malignant Hyperthermia Association are accepted year-round directly through this link: https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=22925

For information on upcoming Spotlight Kidz performance and educational opportunties for youngsters and teenagers, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Spotlight Kidz on Instagram or Facebook.