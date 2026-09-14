Adam Pascal And Anthony Rapp To Rewind To The 80s In New Show at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will welcome back Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp on January 12 – 16 at 7pm. Rewind to the 80s with the original stars of RENT in this brand-new show! Featuring eight new songs celebrating the best of the decade, we're throwing it back with 80s classics and, of course, some RENT favorites.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history.

From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Adam and Anthony's voices for the first time, this concert series promises an unforgettable evening of connection, nostalgia, and inspiration.

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