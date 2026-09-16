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PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PT 2 is Coming to 54 Below

The performance will take place on October 23, 2026 at 9:30pm.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PT 2 is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Bloom Yakaitis and cast in 54 Sings Princesses vs. Villains Part 2 on October 23rd, 2026 at 9:30pm. Following a sold-out show in 2024, join us for part 2 of this magical night. Step back into the songs of your childhood as beloved princesses and their most infamous foes face off in a dazzling night of nostalgia, drama, and mischief.

Directed and produced by Samantha Bloom Yakaitis, this encore features a fresh lineup of stars ready to blur the line between hero and villain. Loyalties will be tested, perspectives will shift, and you may just find yourself rooting for the side you didn't expect! Allegra Ravitz will be joining as their stage manager, Greg Yakaitis on drums, and they will have Willow Waker on piano (Chicago national tour).

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA BLOOM YAKAITIS AND CAST

Samantha Bloom Yakaitis is a NYC based producer, singer, and actress. Recently graduated from Marymount Manhattan College's BFA Musical Theatre program, she has been performing and producing at venues around NYC. Her most recent project she is proud of is being a Wildlife Theatre Performer at the Bronx Zoo. She will be joined by Sara Ross Avery, Kinsey Calderone, Sophia-Bella Carrasquillo (The Addams Family National Tour), James Cunha, Aja Jett, Katie Kucemba, Piper Loebach (Friends! The Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Andrew Leonforte, Elle Levkovich, Bella Marie, Mika Marriott, Ainsley Martell, Marisol Medina, Maile Kai Merrick, Landon Stephens, Jenna Tiso, and Swetha Vissapragada (Spring Awakening at ART Theaters).

 

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