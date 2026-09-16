PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PT 2 is Coming to 54 Below

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54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Bloom Yakaitis and cast in 54 Sings Princesses vs. Villains Part 2 on October 23rd, 2026 at 9:30pm. Following a sold-out show in 2024, join us for part 2 of this magical night. Step back into the songs of your childhood as beloved princesses and their most infamous foes face off in a dazzling night of nostalgia, drama, and mischief.

Directed and produced by Samantha Bloom Yakaitis, this encore features a fresh lineup of stars ready to blur the line between hero and villain. Loyalties will be tested, perspectives will shift, and you may just find yourself rooting for the side you didn't expect! Allegra Ravitz will be joining as their stage manager, Greg Yakaitis on drums, and they will have Willow Waker on piano (Chicago national tour).

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA BLOOM YAKAITIS AND CAST

Samantha Bloom Yakaitis is a NYC based producer, singer, and actress. Recently graduated from Marymount Manhattan College's BFA Musical Theatre program, she has been performing and producing at venues around NYC. Her most recent project she is proud of is being a Wildlife Theatre Performer at the Bronx Zoo. She will be joined by Sara Ross Avery, Kinsey Calderone, Sophia-Bella Carrasquillo (The Addams Family National Tour), James Cunha, Aja Jett, Katie Kucemba, Piper Loebach (Friends! The Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Andrew Leonforte, Elle Levkovich, Bella Marie, Mika Marriott, Ainsley Martell, Marisol Medina, Maile Kai Merrick, Landon Stephens, Jenna Tiso, and Swetha Vissapragada (Spring Awakening at ART Theaters).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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