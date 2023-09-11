Photos: San Francisco's Cockettes Bring Down Two New York Houses

The legendary underground-breaking performance troupe, The Cockettes, played to sold-out houses at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and Don't Tell Mama cabaret.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The legendary underground-breaking performance troupe, The Cockettes, played to sold-out houses at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and Don't Tell Mama cabaret. Original Cockette and composer, Scrumbly Koldewyn was also part of the multiple and raucous events.  See photos from the show!

The new company includes Matt Bratko, Noah Haydon, Kitten on the Keys, Steven Satyricon, Ellie Stokes, Bonni Suval, Birdie Bob Watt and Scrumbly Koldewyn with Dan Karkoska as Producer.

This avant garde psychedelic hippie theater group founded by Hibiscus (George Edgerly Harris III) in 1969 was influenced by The Living Theater, John Vaccaro's Play House of the Ridiculous, the films of Jack Smith and the LSD ethos of Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters. They gained underground cult fame that led to mainstream exposure with John Waters and DIVINE that continues today.

Photo Credit: Heidi Alletzhauser

Photos: San Francisco's Cockettes Bring Down Two New York Houses
THE COCKETTES

