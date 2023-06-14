Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Birdland Jazz

They recreated the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack with a raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of show tunes, standards and tight harmonies.
Broadway's Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy returned to Birdland with yet another sold-out performance of “Brat Pack.”
They recreated the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack with a raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of show tunes, standards and tight harmonies.
Isaac Hayward was musical director/pianist/arranger, Michael Boscarino was on trombone, Shawn Edmonds on trumpet, Noelle Reuschman on reeds, Emma Ford on drums, and Max Jacob on bass.
The folks at Birdland are looking forward to a return engagement!
Photo Credit: Matt Baker
Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison , Jelani Remy, Luke Hawkins
Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins, Jelani Remy
Noelle Reuschman
Shawn Edmonds
Emma Ford
Luke Hawkins, Sam Gravitte, Jelani Remy
Luke Hawkins, Jelani Remy, Sam Gravitte
Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins, Jelani Remy, Sam Gravitte
The cast
Standing Ovation!
Emma Ford, Luke Hawkins
