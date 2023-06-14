Photos: Sam Gravitte, Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Star In BRAT PACK At Birdland Jazz

They recreated the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack with a raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of show tunes, standards and tight harmonies.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Broadway's Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy returned to Birdland with yet another sold-out performance of “Brat Pack.”

Isaac Hayward was musical director/pianist/arranger, Michael Boscarino was on trombone, Shawn Edmonds on trumpet, Noelle Reuschman on reeds, Emma Ford on drums, and Max Jacob on bass.

The folks at Birdland are looking forward to a return engagement!

Photo Credit: Matt Baker



