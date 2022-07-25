Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
The concert featured Joshua Turchin, Nicole Streger, Mary Stewart Sullivan, Charlie Pelletier and more.
School'd at the Green Room 42 took place on July 13 and featured the next generation of Broadway stars. A bunch of theatre majors, some who have already been on Broadway, tours, TV, from different universities came together to showcase who they are and who they want to be.
Check out photos below!
Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna Weintraub (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live) and music directed Joshua Turchin (A Perfect Fit Musical, Forbidden Broadway), this night of fun and singing featured:
Rachel Arianna Weintraub - Northwestern University
Scarlett Diaz - University of Miami
Hayley Feinstein
Tori Feinstein
Ryan Kennedy - Syracuse University
Jake Kitchin - Marymount Manhattan College
Nicole Kolistas - Molloy/Cap 21
Charlie Pelletier - Elon University
Mary Stewart Sullivan- Webster Conservatory
Nicole Streger - Northwestern University
Joshua Turchin - New York University
Joshua Turchin with Tori Feinstein and Hayley Feinstein
Joshua Turchin
Nicole Kolistas and Charlie Pelletier
Nicole Kolistas
Charlie Pellitier
Full Company
Hayley Feinstein with Rachel Arianna and Nicole Kolistas
Jake Kitchin and Scarlett Diaz
Ryan Kennedy and Rachel Arianna
Nicole Streger and Mary Stewart Sullivan
Nicole Streger
Rachel Arianna and Joshua Turchin
Ryan Kennedy