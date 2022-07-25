Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42

School'd at the Green Room 42 took place on July 13 and featured the next generation of Broadway stars. A bunch of theatre majors, some who have already been on Broadway, tours, TV, from different universities came together to showcase who they are and who they want to be.

Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna Weintraub (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live) and music directed Joshua Turchin (A Perfect Fit Musical, Forbidden Broadway), this night of fun and singing featured:

Rachel Arianna Weintraub - Northwestern University

Scarlett Diaz - University of Miami

Hayley Feinstein

Tori Feinstein

Ryan Kennedy - Syracuse University

Jake Kitchin - Marymount Manhattan College

Nicole Kolistas - Molloy/Cap 21

Charlie Pelletier - Elon University

Mary Stewart Sullivan- Webster Conservatory

Nicole Streger - Northwestern University

Joshua Turchin - New York University