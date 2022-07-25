Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42

The concert featured Joshua Turchin, Nicole Streger, Mary Stewart Sullivan, Charlie Pelletier and more.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

School'd at the Green Room 42 took place on July 13 and featured the next generation of Broadway stars. A bunch of theatre majors, some who have already been on Broadway, tours, TV, from different universities came together to showcase who they are and who they want to be.

Check out photos below!

Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna Weintraub (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live) and music directed Joshua Turchin (A Perfect Fit Musical, Forbidden Broadway), this night of fun and singing featured:

Rachel Arianna Weintraub - Northwestern University

Scarlett Diaz - University of Miami

Hayley Feinstein

Tori Feinstein

Ryan Kennedy - Syracuse University

Jake Kitchin - Marymount Manhattan College

Nicole Kolistas - Molloy/Cap 21

Charlie Pelletier - Elon University

Mary Stewart Sullivan- Webster Conservatory

Nicole Streger - Northwestern University

Joshua Turchin - New York University

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Joshua Turchin with Tori Feinstein and Hayley Feinstein

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Joshua Turchin

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Mary Stewart Sullivan

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Nicole Kolistas and Charlie Pelletier

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Nicole Kolistas

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Charlie Pellitier

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Full Company

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Hayley Feinstein with Rachel Arianna and Nicole Kolistas

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Jake Kitchin and Scarlett Diaz

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Jake Kitchin

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Ryan Kennedy and Rachel Arianna

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Scarlett Diaz

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Tori Feinstein

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Nicole Streger and Mary Stewart Sullivan

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Nicole Streger

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Rachel Arianna and Joshua Turchin

Photos: SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Takes The Stage at The Green Room 42
Ryan Kennedy

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You