By: Jun. 20, 2023

Photos: Rockin' Good Time Had At HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION at 54 Below It was an emotional and musical night on June 6th when the cast of the Broadway musical play HANDS ON A HARDBODY reunited for a 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION Concert at 54 Below.  Some of the original cast wasn't able to make it, so some of their friends from the Broadway community, happily, stepped in for them, but a major portion of the cast of Hands On A Hardbody were gathered in the basement to celebrate their brief time on The Great White Way with a musical that may not have had a long life but that did garner fans, many of whom flocked to either the 7 pm or 9:30 show, along with friends, family, and colleagues of the cast of singing actors who made a family during the length of the production.  That family vibe was apparent on the stage, not just with those original cast members, for the replacement actors worked with their new collegues with visible respect and affection, especially when, during the finale of the second show, Jay Armstrong Johnson (fresh off of a performance of Parade) surreptitiously slipped up onto the stage to stand between former castmate Allison Case and Sam Gravitte, singing Armstrong's OG role for the evening.  It was a delightful display of cammeraderie and community.

The idea to have a 10th Anniversary Reunion of Hands On A Hardbody was a good one because these actors deserved this moment, and so did the fans of the show.  It was a charming and benevolent way to spend a pleasant hour in a cabaret room, and a joyful happening for all.

The cast of actors appearing at 54 Below on June 6th were Allison Case, Kristopher Cusick, Sam Gravitte, Alan H. Green, Amanda Green, Jade Jones, Marc Kudish, David Larsen, Happy McPartlin,Kathleen Monteleone, Mary Gordon Murray, Jim Newman, Connie Ray, Bart Shatto, Dale Soules, and Scott Wakefield.

The band was Alec Berlin (Guitar), Thad DeBrock (Pedal Steel), Skip Ward (Bass), Shannon Ford (Drums), and Musical Director James Sampliner on Piano.

The producer/host/director for the concert was Amanda Green.

The songs from Hands On A Hardbody were created by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green (music) and Amanda Green (lyrics).

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the IBDB page for Hands On A Hardbody HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

The Cast sings Human Drama Kind of Thing.

If I Had This Truck by Allison Case, Kristopher Cusick, Sam Gravitte, Jade Jones, Alan H. Green, Marc Kudisch, David Larsen, Kathleen Monteleone, Dale Soules.Photos: Rockin' Good Time Had At HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION at 54 Below

If She Don't Sleep performed by Bart Shatto and Dale Soules.

Photos: Rockin' Good Time Had At HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION at 54 Below My Problem Right There featuring Allison Case, Alan H. Green, Marc Kudisch, Happy McPartlin, Kathleen Monteleone, Bart Shatto, Dale Soules.

Alone With Me by Mary Gordon Murray.

Burn That Bridge performed by Kathleen Monteleone and Jim Newman.

Allison Case and Sam Gravitte perform I'm Gone.

Joy of The Lord as performed by Allison Case, Kristopher Cusick, Sam Gravitte, Jade Jones, Marc Kudisch, David Larsen, and Kathleen Monteleone.

Stronger performed by Allison Case, Sam Gravitte, David Larsen, Happy McPartlin, and Kathleen Monteleone.

Hunt With The Big Dogs.

Hands On A Hardbody by Jim Newman and Scott Wakefield.

Bart Shatto and Dale Soules return for It's A Fix.

Used To Be featuring Allison Case, Kristopher Cusick, Marc Kudisch and Happy McPartlin.

God Answered My Prayers.

The Tryers by Amanda Green.

Keep Your Hands On It.

