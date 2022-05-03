Photos: Robert W. Schneider partners with Sheet Music Man Michael Lavine & A Roster Of Broadway Veterans For 10 YEARS OF MUSICAL THEATRE HISTORY At 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you all the T!

And the T this week my loves is not going to be one of Bobby's stirring and beautifully written reviews, because 10 YEARS OF MUSICAL THEATRE HISTORY at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday night was so colossal, so wonderfully curated and performed by all that to review such a one-time epic piece of history would be to diminish it. Besides, all one could write was FAAABULOUS this and WONNNERFUL that and AAAAHHHHHMAZING the other thing, and it would all just be too much, and you all know Bobby is NEVER TOO MUCH!!

So here is a PHOTO PHLASH to make you all jealous you weren't there, AND all these lovely photos are by yours truly, who was there, so you can be jealous now...

The setlist for this evening included:

Anita Gillette (Legend) singing HER song from MR. PRESIDENT - THE SECRET SERVICE

Rebecca Spigelman proving I CAN COOK TOO (ON THE TOWN) & she sure did

Charles Busch breaking hearts with BILL (SHOWBOAT)

David Jackson Taking us all back to his GRAND HOTEL with a medley that everyone cheered

Molly Stilliens making HE TOUCHED ME from DRAT! THE CAT! all her own

Jerry Dixon beautifully reminding us that he was ONCE ON THIS ISLAND with HIS song SOME GIRLS

Christine Andreas (Broadway Royalty) has always been GLAD TO BE UNHAPPY from ON YOUR TOES

Ed Dixon recalling his 1970 turn in NO NO NANETTE with his own sweet arrangement of TEA FOR TWO

Carole Demas reminding all she was the first BAKER'S WIFE with her stirring MEADOWLARK

Anita Gillette then returned (for who can ever get enough of Anita!?) with her pal Jim Brochu who brought her a PINEAPPLE (IT COULDN'T PLEASE ME MORE) and proposed that they get MARRIED from CABARET

OG Sondheimer Jim Walton's silky voice took us back to OUR TIME from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Sheryl Lee Ralph raised the roof, then brought down the house, reminding us that these things happen ONLY IN NEW YORK (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE)

(Editor's note: There were two performances of this concert with different casts. Broadway World Cabaret attended the 7 pm show.)

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick

Producer and Director Robert W. Schneider

Musical Director and Musical Theater Maven Michael Levine

Anita Gillette sings THE SECRET SERVICE:

Rebecca Spigelman sings I CAN COOK TOO:

Charles Busch singing BILL:

David Jackson singing from GRAND HOTEL:

Molly Stilliens singing HE TOUCHED ME:

Jerry Dixon singing SOME GIRLS:

Christine Andreas singing GLAD TO BE UNHAPPY:

Ed Dixon singing TEA FOR TWO:

Carole Demas singing MEADOWLARK:

Jim Walton singing OUR TIME:

Anita Gillette and Jim Brochu singing IT COULDN'T PLEASE ME MORE/MARRIED:

Sheryl Lee Ralph singing ONLY IN NEW YORK:

Maestro Michael Lavine: