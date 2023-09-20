Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Special guest Bianca Marroquin shook things up with some song and dance.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

On September 6th, a new cabaret series was born when Robert Driemeyer debuted the live cabaret version of BROADWAY BARFLY, his YouTube televsion series that marries musical theater with cocktail creations.  A quarantine project, the series took off like a shotglass and Robert, a show business jack of all trades, decided it might be a perfect format for a cabaret outing, and the guests who flocked to 54 Below to get their Martinis and Musicals on found an informative and entertaining new kind of cabaret.  With musical director Brad Vieth at the piano, Robert and special guest Bianca Marroquin did some singing, some dancing, and some cocktail conversation, and had, as Noel Coward once said, "a marvelous party."

Broadway World Cabaret interviewed Robert Driemeyer HERE but was unable to attend his show, so his photographer, Jeff Smith of Reflections NYC, was kind enough to share with us the following photos from the evening.

Visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Robert Driemeyer and Broadway Barfly are on YouTube HERE and Bianca Marroquin has an Instagram page HERE.

Jeff Smith/ReflectionsNYC has an Instagram page HERE.

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Cast and Creatives Snapshots

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below
Robert Driemeyer , Bianca Marroquin, and Brad Vieth

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below
Robert Driemeyer , Bianca Marroquin, and Brad Vieth with David Parr (L) and Boundless Theater's Tomasso Cartia (R) 


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Rubby Pérez Comes to City College Center for the Arts in October Photo
Rubby Pérez Comes to City College Center for the Arts in October

 City College Center for the Arts (CCCA) marks Hispanic Heritage Month with a rousing special concert featuring award-winning Dominican singer Rubby Pérez. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Join The Maine Attraction for a Booze-Free Night of Burlesque and Dazzling Performances in Photo
Join The Maine Attraction for a Booze-Free Night of Burlesque and Dazzling Performances in Brooklyn

Join in for an unforgettable evening of dazzling performances and tantalizing mocktails as we celebrate the launch of Sober October. Hosted by The Maine Attraction, this extraordinary burlesque show curated by Pearls Daily promises a night of booze-free debauchery.

3
The Green Room 42 To Present Lilli Jacobs: ALL ABOUT LOVE In October Photo
The Green Room 42 To Present Lilli Jacobs: ALL ABOUT LOVE In October

Love comes to The Green Room 42 in October. Join Lilli Jacobs for a night of soulful music and heartfelt storytelling. Don't miss this captivating performance.

4
Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Photo
Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Halloween

The Triad Theater has announced a haunting Halloween night of live music on Friday, October 29, 2023, with Allyson Briggs and her jazz band Fleur Seule. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Journalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret TeamJournalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret Team
Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 BelowPhotos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below
10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater
Photos: September 12 THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Overwhelms With TalentPhotos: September 12 THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Overwhelms With Talent

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You