Photos: Robert Driemeyer Debuts BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below

On September 6th, a new cabaret series was born when Robert Driemeyer debuted the live cabaret version of BROADWAY BARFLY, his YouTube televsion series that marries musical theater with cocktail creations. A quarantine project, the series took off like a shotglass and Robert, a show business jack of all trades, decided it might be a perfect format for a cabaret outing, and the guests who flocked to 54 Below to get their Martinis and Musicals on found an informative and entertaining new kind of cabaret. With musical director Brad Vieth at the piano, Robert and special guest Bianca Marroquin did some singing, some dancing, and some cocktail conversation, and had, as Noel Coward once said, "a marvelous party."

Broadway World Cabaret interviewed Robert Driemeyer HERE but was unable to attend his show, so his photographer, Jeff Smith of Reflections NYC, was kind enough to share with us the following photos from the evening.

Cast and Creatives Snapshots

Robert Driemeyer , Bianca Marroquin, and Brad Vieth