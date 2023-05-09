Photos: Olivia Oguma and Kat Rigg Host DisOrientalism at Joe's Pub

Celebrating Asian American Heritage Month, Comedian Kate Siahaan-Rigg and Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia, A Christmas Carol) host Disorientalism in Joes Pub at the Public Theatre. Part 4 of their ongoing show. This is a musical and comedic fun filled show featuring New York's premier Asian American performers including the hosts themselves. The night was vibrant with everyone in good spirits celebrating this special event!

The night featured performers were Cody Owen Stine, Diana Oh, I Love Dance, Marc De La Cruz, Oliver Oguma, Slanty Eyed Mama, Tonie, Dylan Adler, and of course Kate Siahaan-Rigg and Olivia Oguma.

Check out photos below by Rissa Lavilla (@rissavisuals)!

Rissa Lavilla (@rissavisuals): From being an Editor at NBC segmenting TV shows/films, a Media Producer for Youtube creators and podcasters, to being a PA and Visual Journalist capturing special moments in the Theatre Industry- Rissa is a New York based creative for stage and screen. You can always find her learning more in the Entertainment and Media business with a goal being a Theatre Producer and Casting Director. www.rissavisuals.com

Kate Siahaan-Rigg (@kateriggnyc): A star on the Manhattan comedy scene, host and curator Kate Rigg graduated from Juilliard's drama division and immediately began moonlighting in comedy and spoken word club stages around the country, creating solo shows (Zombie Asian Moms, Happy Lucky Golden Tofu Panda Dragon Good Time Fun Fun Show) and creating wild events like this one all over the city. She is the lead singer and lyricist for legendary Nuyorasian power duo Slanty Eyed Mama, and has had her original works invited to the Smithsonian, The Comedy Central Theater, HBO Time Warner Workspace, LA Grand Performances, and many International Festivals. As a comic you have seen her on Comedy Central, Showtime, NBC, PBS, and in dive bars and comedy clubs all over. She is currently the chief creative officer for the newly formed Center for Diversity, Disability & Inclusion (DD&I).

Olivia Oguma (@olioguma): Co-host Olivia was the first Asian-American Young Cosette in Les Misérables and has been wowing New York audiences ever since in the Broadway casts of Mamma Mia, A Christmas Carol, Disney's High School Musical and many off Broadway shows. She has appeared in many, many productions of Miss Saigon (and zero productions of King and I. ) She does a lot of plays where she is usually crying or playing a 14 year old and sometimes, she plays a crying 14 year old. She has also been on a bunch of TV shows where she usually plays the token Asian assistant who drops something at inopportune times.

Tonie: The LA-native writes and produces each synth-pop track from the comfort of their skylit home studio in Brooklyn, NY - a perfect backdrop for the emotional vulnerability that colors their lyrics.They have been featured on Spotify's "New From NYC: Pop" playlist and publications, such as Buzz Music: LA, Mobangeles, and The Music Bugle. They hope that through their combination of vulnerability and bombastic energy, listeners will experience catharsis and feel empowered to embrace who they are fully, without holding back.

Marc De La Cruz: Broadway heart throb Marc DelaCruz, was born in Hilo, Hawaii. He is the first Asian American to play the titular character of the runaway hip-hop musical "Hamilton" on Broadway. Broadway: Hamilton, If/Then (dir. Michael Greif). National tour: If/Then (David), Disney's High School Musical (dir. Jeff Calhoun). Off-Broadway: Three Days to See (Transport Group, dir. Jack Cummings III). International: Where Elephants Weep (Cambodia), The Wedding Banquet (Taiwan, Singapore).

I Love Dance: I LOVE DANCE (ILD) was launched in 2006 by MJ Choi, and since its founding, it has evolved to galvanize the K-POP culture in the greater NYC area. Today, it provides K-POP Dance Classes in Manhattan, Flushing, and Fort Lee NJ where classes are filled with fun-loving, diverse group of K- POP fans that shares a very special bond. Currently, I LOVE DANCE has about 600 members enrolled in dance class in each month. Beyond offering top notch Dance Classes, I LOVE DANCE produces professional K-POP Cover Videos hosts Flash Mobs, offers performances and workshops, and works to serve as an ambassador to spread the K-POP culture in the US. www.ilovedancenyc.com

Diana Oh (they/them/Zaza) is a Clairvoyant and multi-hyphenate Generative Artist - performer, musician, singer, songwriter, director of their own work, maker of installations, performances, concerts, and parties. Oh describes themselves as an open channel to the art that feels good to their body and is driven by pleasure, mutual care, and keeping things heart-centered. Oh's work defies easy categorization. The New York Times called it "messy-beautiful," "(a) blend of compassion, defiance and practicality" and "a glitter bomb of feminist and queer protest." Oh has been featured on PBS, NPR, Mic, SXSW, Sundance, Huffington Post, People Magazine, Vulture, Upworthy, Vice, The National, Refinery 29 (Top LGBTQ Influencer), MTV, Korean Broadcast Radio, The Public Theatre, Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Bushwick Starr, Rattlestick Playwrights, Yale, Harvard Yard, The Harvard Arboretum, American Repertory Theatre, Little Island, Yonsei University and has travels with Shovels (@ProfessionalLapDog) to unexpected places with their work. @ohyeadiana

Oliver Oguma was born and raised in New York City. He began dancing ballet at the age of 8. He trained at The School of American Ballet, The Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre, The Rock School for Dance Education and San Fransisco Ballet School before returning to NYC to join American Ballet

Theatre Studio Company . In 2014 he joined Ballet West, during his time with Ballet West he danced many principal roles and also choreographed ballets for companies across America. In 2019 he joined Ballet de l'Opera National du Rhin in France, before returning to America in 2022 to dance with Charlotte Ballet.

Dylan Adler is a comedian, actor, writer, and musician based in NYC and LA. He's currently a writer on the Late Late Show with James Corden where he also performed Stand Up and was a Sports Correspondent. He was recently named a Comic You Should and Will Know by Vulture Magazine. He's also performed for Comedy Central and the New York Comedy Festival as a Comic To Watch . His show with Kelly Bachman Rape Victims are Horny Too with Kelly was written up by Paste Magazine and ranked #2 in Paste Magazine's 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022 . He formerly performed as a sketch actor on Maude Night at UCB and improv at the People's Improv Theatre. He's also the co-composer of the musical Good Morning New York that played Off-Broadway.

Music Director and token white guy Cody Owen Stine is a songwriter, composer, performer, musician, and music director working on and off Broadway. He is currently the Associate Music Director of Hadestown on Broadway. As a composer/lyricist, his work has been produced at Ars Nova, Prospect Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Joe's Pub, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Second City, LA, and others. www.codyowenstine.com

Slanty Eyed Mama (@slantyeyedmama): Award winning Asian-American duo Slanty Eyed Mama are fixtures at music and culture festivals across the world. They have been profiled on PBS, twice invited to perform at the Smithsonian Institute with their powerful combination of electric violin with rock comedy and spoken word.