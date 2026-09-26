Photos: Nicole Henry Brings A NIGHT WITH NICOLE HENRY To Birdland

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed jazz and soul vocalist Nicole Henry brought A Night With Nicole Henry to Birdland on Monday, September 21. Check out the photos!

Drawing from classic jazz, timeless soul, and an eclectic mix of beloved favorites, Henry performed an evening of heartfelt music, including her latest single, "Everything Is Fine," which has reached the Top 10 and Top 40 radio charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Renowned for her captivating stage presence and extraordinary vocal artistry, Henry has earned praise from critics around the world.

Throughout her celebrated career, Henry has earned five national Top 10 albums in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and has headlined concerts in more than 20 countries. Her performances have received widespread acclaim from DownBeat, Essence, The Japan Times, El País, and numerous other international publications. Her many honors include the Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, Best New Jazz Artist from HMV Japan, and Best Solo Musician from the Miami New Times.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 08 Hrs 26 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming