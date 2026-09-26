 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Nicole Henry Brings A NIGHT WITH NICOLE HENRY To Birdland

The concert took place on September 21st.

By:

Internationally acclaimed jazz and soul vocalist Nicole Henry brought A Night With Nicole Henry to Birdland on Monday, September 21. Check out the photos!

Drawing from classic jazz, timeless soul, and an eclectic mix of beloved favorites, Henry performed an evening of heartfelt music, including her latest single, "Everything Is Fine," which has reached the Top 10 and Top 40 radio charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Renowned for her captivating stage presence and extraordinary vocal artistry, Henry has earned praise from critics around the world. 

Throughout her celebrated career, Henry has earned five national Top 10 albums in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and has headlined concerts in more than 20 countries. Her performances have received widespread acclaim from DownBeat, Essence, The Japan Times, El País, and numerous other international publications. Her many honors include the Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, Best New Jazz Artist from HMV Japan, and Best Solo Musician from the Miami New Times.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.


Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.
More on Birdland
Upcoming Shows
Karen Mason: Birthday Bash at Birdland
9/28 - 9/28/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings FRIVOLITY HOUR to Birdland
Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings FRIVOLITY HOUR to Birdland
9/17/2026
Karen Mason to Celebrate 10th Album Release at Birdland
Karen Mason to Celebrate 10th Album Release at Birdland
9/14/2026

Cabaret Shows
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights in Cabaret Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters in Cabaret Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
Come As You Are: A Night of Music and Worship in Cabaret Come As You Are: A Night of Music and Worship
54 Below (12/22-12/22)
Kate Douglas in Cabaret Kate Douglas
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/05-10/05)
EPIC Players: All Saints, All Sinners – Songs of Virtue & Vice in Cabaret EPIC Players: All Saints, All Sinners – Songs of Virtue & Vice
Joe's Pub (11/01-11/01)
Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, And The Cavenaugh Powers Family in Cabaret Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, And The Cavenaugh Powers Family
54 Below (10/02-10/02)
Paul Beaubrun: VERTIÈRES Album release in Cabaret Paul Beaubrun: VERTIÈRES Album release
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (11/14-11/14)
Marilyn Maye in Cabaret Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/28-11/28)
Alysha Umphress: Season of the Witch in Cabaret Alysha Umphress: Season of the Witch
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/25-10/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You