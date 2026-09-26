Photos: Nicole Henry Brings A NIGHT WITH NICOLE HENRY To Birdland
The concert took place on September 21st.
Internationally acclaimed jazz and soul vocalist Nicole Henry brought A Night With Nicole Henry to Birdland on Monday, September 21. Check out the photos!
Drawing from classic jazz, timeless soul, and an eclectic mix of beloved favorites, Henry performed an evening of heartfelt music, including her latest single, "Everything Is Fine," which has reached the Top 10 and Top 40 radio charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Renowned for her captivating stage presence and extraordinary vocal artistry, Henry has earned praise from critics around the world.
Throughout her celebrated career, Henry has earned five national Top 10 albums in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and has headlined concerts in more than 20 countries. Her performances have received widespread acclaim from DownBeat, Essence, The Japan Times, El País, and numerous other international publications. Her many honors include the Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, Best New Jazz Artist from HMV Japan, and Best Solo Musician from the Miami New Times.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.
Nicole Henry, Jim soCaruso
Troy Roberts
Mike Piolet
Rolanda Watts, Nicole Henry, Jeff Taylor
Leesa Richards, Nicole Henry, Cindy Mizell
Allyson Tucker, LaChanze, Nicole Henry, Salome Mazard, Leesa Richards
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey.
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