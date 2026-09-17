Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings FRIVOLITY HOUR to Birdland

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A packed Birdland welcomed Bryce Edwards' Frivolity Hour on Monday night. Joined by Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman and Reilly Wilmit, Edwards presented an evening drawing on the jazz and popular music of the 1920s and early 1930s, with an emphasis on the theatricality and humor of the era. See photos of the show.

An actor, musician, visual artist and self-described “nouveau vaudevillian,” Edwards has long focused on music from the Jazz Age. Throughout the performance, he accompanied himself on banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, mandolin and assorted novelty instruments, bringing elements of early vaudeville and popular entertainment to the Birdland stage.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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