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Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings FRIVOLITY HOUR to Birdland

Edwards performs alongside an ensemble of musicians, combining Jazz Age charm with contemporary showmanship.

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A packed Birdland welcomed Bryce Edwards' Frivolity Hour on Monday night. Joined by Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman and Reilly Wilmit, Edwards presented an evening drawing on the jazz and popular music of the 1920s and early 1930s, with an emphasis on the theatricality and humor of the era. See photos of the show.

An actor, musician, visual artist and self-described “nouveau vaudevillian,” Edwards has long focused on music from the Jazz Age. Throughout the performance, he accompanied himself on banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, mandolin and assorted novelty instruments, bringing elements of early vaudeville and popular entertainment to the Birdland stage.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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Bryce Edwards

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Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Jay Rattman

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Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards

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Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander

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Bryce Edwards

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Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards

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Bryce Edwards

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Conal Fowkes

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Mike Davis

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Reilly Wilmit

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Bryce Edwards, Reilly Wilmit

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Bryce Edwards, Reilly Wilmit

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Mike Davis

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Ricky Alexander

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Bryce Edwards

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Jay Rattman

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Bryce Edwards

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Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards

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Bryce Edwards

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Bryce Edwards


Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


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