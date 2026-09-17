Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings FRIVOLITY HOUR to Birdland
Edwards performs alongside an ensemble of musicians, combining Jazz Age charm with contemporary showmanship.
A packed Birdland welcomed Bryce Edwards' Frivolity Hour on Monday night. Joined by Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman and Reilly Wilmit, Edwards presented an evening drawing on the jazz and popular music of the 1920s and early 1930s, with an emphasis on the theatricality and humor of the era. See photos of the show.
An actor, musician, visual artist and self-described “nouveau vaudevillian,” Edwards has long focused on music from the Jazz Age. Throughout the performance, he accompanied himself on banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, mandolin and assorted novelty instruments, bringing elements of early vaudeville and popular entertainment to the Birdland stage.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Jay Rattman
Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards
Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander
Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards
Reilly Wilmit
Bryce Edwards, Reilly Wilmit
Bryce Edwards, Reilly Wilmit
Ricky Alexander
Jay Rattman
Mike Davis, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, Jay Rattman, Bryce Edwards
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
|
Brandie Inez Sutton: Miss Sutton, Live!
54 Below (10/08-10/08)
|
Patrick Page & Paige Davis - Page & Paige: A Love Story
54 Below (10/22-10/22)
|
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (9/19-9/19)
|
Robbie Rozelle: Despite Popular Demand
54 Below (11/30-11/30)
|
Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway - Part 2
54 Below (12/05-12/05)
|
Lucibela presented in partnership with WMI
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/22-10/22)
|
Natalie Paris
54 Below (10/13-10/13)