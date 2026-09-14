Karen Mason to Celebrate 10th Album Release at Birdland

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Broadway, concert and recording artist Karen Mason will celebrate the release of her 10th album, Karen Mason: Birthday Bash at Birdland, on Monday, September 28, 2026, at Birdland.

Recorded live during Mason's sold-out Birdland performance on her birthday last year, Birthday Bash at Birdland captures the powerhouse vocalist in an evening of music, stories and celebration. Following sold-out engagements in London, San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mason returns to one of her favorite New York stages to celebrate the new recording with a special album release performance.

Sassy, brassy and deeply personal, the show features songs spanning the decades of Mason's life and career, along with longtime audience favorites including “Something's Coming,” “But the World Goes 'Round,” “Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here” and “South of the Coconut Line.”

The evening is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with Christopher Denny as music director and pianist, Tom Hubbard on bass and Rocky Noel on lights.

Mason's Broadway credits include originating Tanya in Mamma Mia!, for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination; Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard; Velma von Tussle in Hairspray; Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway; and The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland. She toured North America as Madame Giry in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies and appeared as Mrs. Marsh in Ryan Murphy's Halston for Netflix.

Off-Broadway, Mason received the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And the World Goes 'Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, and a three-time Bistro Award winner.

Birthday Bash at Birdland marks Mason's 10th solo album, following recordings including Karen Mason and All That Jazz!, It's About Time, Let the Music Play, Right Here/Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days and Not So Simply Broadway.

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