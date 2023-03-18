Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Nicolas Dromard & Desirée Davar Present SUPERHEROES IN LOVE at 54 Below

Subtitled LA VIE EN ROSE, the program featured much duet and pas de deux action.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Photos: Nicolas Dromard & Desirée Davar Present SUPERHEROES IN LOVE at 54 Below Real-life couple and onstage song and dance duo Nicolas Dromard & Desirée Davar returned to 54 Below last night with their show SUPERHEROES IN LOVE. This musical cabaret that first debuted in 2015 has played some impressive clubs in the years since and is now being presented with the subtitle LA VIE EN ROSE, giving the twosome opportunities with songs like "C'est Magnifique" and "La Vie En Rose." Their show filled with new treatments for old standards (by musical director Gillian Berkowitz), sequins and sparkle, and much terpsichore, Desi and Nicolas played songs from musicals they have done (Wicked, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Cabaret), welcomed friends (and fellow performing arts couple Katie and Devon Goffman), and put on display a series of DIY videos the like of which many online content creators mastered during the pandemic. There was even a small venue recreation of the famous finale from Dirty Dancing that had the audience cheering.

Broadway World Cabaret was in the room to capture some photos of the cast of Superheroes in Love, including Aaron Irwin (reeds/saxophone) and Steven Morris (bass); sadly, there was not a clear shot of drummer David Lamoureux - sorry David, we apologize for the seeming slight, which was totally unintentional.

Enjoy these photos from Superheroes in Love and find great shows at 54 Below HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

