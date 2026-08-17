Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42
The concept album tells the story of magician Adelaide Herrmann, with book and additional lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella.
Neyla Pekarek is set to perform songs from THE QUEEN OF MUSIC at Green Room 42, joined by Mia Gerachis, Michele Rocqet and Brian Cronan. The album and potential musical tells the story of real-life magic performer Adelaide Herrmann, with book and additional lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella. Opening acts for the performance include the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring and magician Linda Hung.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.
Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis
Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, Mia Gerachis, Linda Hung and the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring
Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, and Mia Gerachis
Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis
Brian Cronan
Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis
Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan
Michele Rocqet
Michele Rocqet
Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan
Magician Linda Hung
Barbershop quartet Smoke Ring
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