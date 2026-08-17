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Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42

The concept album tells the story of magician Adelaide Herrmann, with book and additional lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella.

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Neyla Pekarek is set to perform songs from THE QUEEN OF MUSIC at Green Room 42, joined by Mia Gerachis, Michele Rocqet and Brian Cronan. The album and potential musical tells the story of real-life magic performer Adelaide Herrmann, with book and additional lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella. Opening acts for the performance include the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring and magician Linda Hung.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, Mia Gerachis, Linda Hung and the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, and Mia Gerachis

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Mia Gerachis

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Brian Cronan

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Michele Rocqet

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Michele Rocqet

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Magician Linda Hung

Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42 Image


Barbershop quartet Smoke Ring

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