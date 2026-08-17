Photos: Neyla Pekarek to Perform THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required.

Neyla Pekarek is set to perform songs from THE QUEEN OF MUSIC at Green Room 42, joined by Mia Gerachis, Michele Rocqet and Brian Cronan. The album and potential musical tells the story of real-life magic performer Adelaide Herrmann, with book and additional lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella. Opening acts for the performance include the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring and magician Linda Hung.

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Neyla Pekarek at Green Room 42, performing songs from her album The Queen of Magic.



Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis



Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, Mia Gerachis, Linda Hung and the barbershop quartet Smoke Ring



Neyla Pekarek, with Brian Cronan, Michele Rocqet, and Mia Gerachis



Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis



Mia Gerachis



Brian Cronan



Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Mia Gerachis



Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan



Michele Rocqet



Michele Rocqet



Duet, Neyla Pekarek with Brian Cronan



Magician Linda Hung



Barbershop quartet Smoke Ring