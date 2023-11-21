Photos: Meg Flather Continues Performances Of HAMMERSTEIN & SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT at Don't Tell Mama

Much-lauded Meg Flather presents more of her much-praised Oscar and Steve show.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Photos: Meg Flather Continues Performances Of HAMMERSTEIN & SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT at Don't Tell Mama Award-winning Rennaisance woman and cabaret expert Meg Flather has been presenting her musical cabaret HAMMERSTEIN & SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT for some time, now, and with every performance selling out, there looks to be no end for the renowned production in sight.  It's a good thing, too, because Flather's intellectual and emotional outing would appear to be the show everyone should see.   Just look at Analisa Bell's review of the show HERE.   So when photographer Conor Weiss asked to get in on the action, the answer had to be yes.

Get a gander at Conor's in performance portraits below and find other great shows to see on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

THIS is the Meg Flather website.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Meg Flather Continues Performances Of HAMMERSTEIN & SONDHEIM: CAREFULLY TAUGHT at Don't Tell Mama Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



