Photos: May 16th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Matt Baker Back To The Birdland Theater

Matt Baker was back in the saddle on May 16th, back in the Birdland Theater, and back in the Susie Mosher sandbox, as another installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER played out for a theater filled with fans of the weekly variety show. Even though every episode of THE LINEUP is worth catching, last Tuesday's show was particularly special because the two MAC Awards Susie recently won but was not on hand to accept were delivered to her, by hand. Marvelous Matt and his Magical Lens captured it all in this exclusive Broadway World photo flash.

Enjoy Matt's photos and visit his website HERE.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

About Matt Baker:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.