Photos: May 16th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Matt Baker Back To The Birdland Theater

Susie Mosher went home with some new treasures with which to decorate her home.
POPULAR
Matt Baker was back in the saddle on May 16th, back in the Birdland Theater, and back in the Susie Mosher sandbox, as another installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER played out for a theater filled with fans of the weekly variety show. Even though every episode of THE LINEUP is worth catching, last Tuesday's show was particularly special because the two MAC Awards Susie recently won but was not on hand to accept were delivered to her, by hand. Marvelous Matt and his Magical Lens captured it all in this exclusive Broadway World photo flash.
Enjoy Matt's photos and visit his website HERE. At the end of this article you may find links for tickets to see THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday.
Pre-performance preparation.
The Performance
Superheroes In Love - Desiree Davar and Nicolas Dromard
Caitlin Callogly
Teresa DeGaetano
Isabella Leonardo
Ricky Anthony Westrip is on guitar.
Susie won two MAC Awards!
Olivia Katz
The raffle drawing.
The winner!
Jayke Workman
Matt Baker and his magic lens.
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
About Matt Baker:
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You