Photos: May 16th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Matt Baker Back To The Birdland Theater

Susie Mosher went home with some new treasures with which to decorate her home.

Matt Baker was back in the saddle on May 16th, back in the Birdland Theater, and back in the Susie Mosher sandbox, as another installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER played out for a theater filled with fans of the weekly variety show.  Even though every episode of THE LINEUP is worth catching, last Tuesday's show was particularly special because the two MAC Awards Susie recently won but was not on hand to accept were delivered to her, by hand.  Marvelous Matt and his Magical Lens captured it all in this exclusive Broadway World photo flash.

Enjoy Matt's photos and visit his website HERE.  At the end of this article you may find links for tickets to see THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday. 

Pre-performance preparation.

The Performance

Kailey Boyle

Bruce Clough

Tracy Stark

Superheroes In Love - Desiree Davar and Nicolas Dromard

Caitlin Callogly

Teresa DeGaetano

Isabella Leonardo

Ricky Anthony Westrip is on guitar.

Susie won two MAC Awards!

Olivia Katz

Lon Hoyt

The raffle drawing.

The winner!

Jayke Workman

Clint de Ganon

John Miller

Susie Mosher

Matt Baker and his magic lens.

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

 About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



