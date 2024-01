Photos: Marissa Mulder Is Radiant in GIRL TALK at Don't Tell Mama

Conor Weiss snapped a few photos highlighting Marissa Mulder's expressive, intimate show at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, January 25th. Mulder honored female songwriters "from Joni Mitchell to Taylor Swift" at the show. Reviewer Analisa Bell called it "a joy ... to witness her in action and hear her delightfully sweet yet, at times, sultry vocals!" Analisa's full review is coming soon, but for now take a look at Conor's photos from the night, below.

