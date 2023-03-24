Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marilyn Maye Prepares For Her Carnegie Hall Debut With The New York Pops

May will perform under the baton of Steven Reineke, music director and conductor of The New York Pops.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Sometimes you have to pinch yourself at the opportunities you are presented with. TODAY would be one of those. Or as Marilyn Maye might sing to you, "It's Today."

This afternoon I had the privilege of witnessing the 95 year old star, rehearsing on the stage of Carnegie Hall, under the baton of Maestro Steven Reineke, in front of the mighty New York Pops Orchestra.

It all happens tonight and has been a lifetime in the making. As if The New York Times piece, bylined by Melissa Errico, wasn't enough to whet your appetite for what is sure to be a historic evening, maybe these photos will help get you even more excited.

Thank you to all who made this happen for me, to present to you....Humbly Yours, Stephen

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Steven Reineke & Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Carnegie Hall

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Marilyn Maye

The New York Pops

Marilyn Maye & Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


March 24, 2023

Sometimes you have to pinch yourself at the opportunities you are presented with.  TODAY would be one of those. Or as Marilyn Maye might sing to you, “It’s Today.”
