Photos: Marilu Henner in MUSIC AND MEMORIES! at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield

Star of the Broadway stage and screens both large and small, Marilu Henner returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with her one-woman show MUSIC AND MEMORIES!. Reminiscing about her long show business career through stories and song, Henner never has any trouble recalling all the details of her life, courtesy of her famous Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, and she has no trouble with those musical numbers either, thanks to her history in musical theater. A fan favorite at Feinstein's, Ms. Henner's shows are always a full house, and this week was no exception, and neither were her recent appearances in Broadway's Living Room with the Grease 50th Anniversary Reunion show TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE. Whenever Marilu Henner is on the bill, guests can expect nothing less than a completely memorable night.

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was the lucky correspondent covering Music And Memories! this time around and her photos of Marilu can be seen below, and Marilu Henner's Instagram is HERE, while her Twitter account is HERE.

FInd great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.