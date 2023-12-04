Photos: Margaret Curry Presents THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Singing actress and cabaret artist on the rise returns to the stage with The Gregory Toroian Trio.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Photos: Margaret Curry Presents THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Margaret Curry played The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday night, November 30th with her musical cabaret THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN.  Backed by the Gregory Toroian Trio (Skip Ward at the bass, David Silliman on drums, and Mr. Toroian Musical Directing and at the piano), Ms. Curry held herself to no definitive conclusions, focusing on joy and courage, the present and the future, the bad and the good, the hope and what’s-to-come. Employing the compositions of artists ranging from Mercer and Harburg to Chaka Khan and Roy Orbison, the singing actress entertained her audience with her personal story... and stories reminiscent of our own.

Broadway World Cabaret's own Conor Weiss was on hand to capture Curry in the act.  Enjoy Conor's photos below and visit the Margaret Curry website HERE.

Visit the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Margaret Curry Presents THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

