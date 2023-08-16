Photos: Lucille Carr-Kaffashan UNWRITTEN at Don't Tell Mama

Award winning vocalist Lucille Carr-Kaffashan returned to her artistic homebase, the Midtown Manhattan cabaret club Don't Tell Mama, with the second leg of her music series 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS. This chapter in the series is titled UNWRITTEN and focuses on the music of 21st century women like Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Meghan Trainor and more. Carr-Kaffashan played the iconic club on July 20th and August 13th in this production directed by David Hilder and Musical Directed by Jeff Cubeta. Joining Lucille and pianist Cubeta on the stage were Bassist Matt Scharfglass and Guitarist Sean Harkness.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand with his camera to document the proceedings and the regularly stoic shutterbug had much praise for the program.

Enjoy Conor's photo essay below

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

