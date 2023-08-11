Photos: Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch Celebrate Hoagy Carmichael at Birdland

On Monday, August 7, singer Klea Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch returned to their Birdland home in “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael.” These two powerhouse performers reunited to bring their hit 2008 show celebrating the music of one of America's most treasured songwriters for one night only.

Blackhurst and Stritch mined the Carmichael catalogue to unearth lesser-known gems as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia On My Mind” and “Stardust.”

Check out phtoos below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey