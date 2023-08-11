Photos: Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch Celebrate Hoagy Carmichael at Birdland

The performance took place on August 7.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 3 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below
Interview: Pier Lamia Porter And Malaikia Sims-Winfrey of A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE Photo 4 Co-Producers Talk TINA TURNER Concert At 54 Below

On Monday, August 7, singer Klea Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch returned to their Birdland home in “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael.” These two powerhouse performers reunited to bring their hit 2008 show celebrating the music of one of America's most treasured songwriters for one night only.

Blackhurst and Stritch mined the Carmichael catalogue to unearth lesser-known gems as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia On My Mind” and “Stardust.”

Check out phtoos below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Patina Miller to Perform at Café Carlyle in October Photo
Patina Miller to Perform at Café Carlyle in October

Catch the Talented Patina Miller for a Limited Time at Café Carlyle. Get ready for an unforgettable performance filled with her incredible talent and show-stopping vocals.

2
Jenn Colella to Bring Back PRIDE Show for Encore Performance at 54 Below Photo
Jenn Colella to Bring Back PRIDE Show for Encore Performance at 54 Below

Join Broadway star Jenn Colella at 54 Below for an unforgettable encore performance of her acclaimed PRIDE Show. Get all the details about dates, ticket availability, and more. Don't miss this limited engagement event that celebrates inclusivity and the power of music.

3
Tony Yazbeck Will Play 54 Below For Two Nights Photo
Tony Yazbeck Will Play 54 Below For Two Nights

As the fall season, holidays, and a prestigiuos directing job all approach, Tony Yazbeck is taking a moment to thrive as a storyteller in his usual haunt of 54 Below.

4
Brooke Shields Will Take Club Act Out West Photo
Brooke Shields Will Take Club Act Out West

The wide-ranging season includes the expected mix of Broadway’s best, acclaimed international artists, a collaboration with Indy Jazz Fest and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON

Recommended For You