Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland!

Now in it’s twenty-first year, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show that runs every Monday at the legendary Birdland in New York City. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! See photos from the show!

Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey