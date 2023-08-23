Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland!

Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Now in it’s twenty-first year, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show that runs every Monday at the legendary Birdland in New York City. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! See photos from the show!

Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Antoinette Montague
Antoinette Montague

Andrew Riel
Andrew Riel

AC Lincoln
AC Lincoln

Ben English
Ben English

Christine Smith
Christine Smith

Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace
Michael Cartwright, Cydney McQuillan-Grace

Kim Kalesti
Kim Kalesti

Marion Cowlings
Marion Cowlings

Luke Hawkins, Jacob Khalil, Matt Baker
Luke Hawkins, Jacob Khalil, Matt Baker

Gabrielle Stravelli
Gabrielle Stravelli

Joel Crump
Joel Crump

Claudette Francine
Claudette Francine

Ella Mae Dixon
Ella Mae Dixon

Christine Lavin
Christine Lavin

Adriana Figueroa
Adriana Figueroa

Jim Caruso, Gabrielle Stravelli, Susie Mosher
Jim Caruso, Gabrielle Stravelli, Susie Mosher

Evan Leone
Evan Leone

Kate Curran
Kate Curran

Hannah Kanter
Hannah Kanter

Jacob Khalil
Jacob Khalil

Jen Brett, Ricky Westrip
Jen Brett, Ricky Westrip

Chris Ruggieri
Chris Ruggieri

Matthew Falber
Matthew Falber

Jordan Chin
Jordan Chin

Philo Sofia
Philo Sofia

Josie Corrao
Josie Corrao

Ava Locknar
Ava Locknar

Jonathan Timpanelli
Jonathan Timpanelli

Naomi Haf Hughes
Naomi Haf Hughes

John Leone
John Leone

Victoria Elena
Victoria Elena

Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten

Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins

Jenna Esposito, Charles Broelmann
Jenna Esposito, Charles Broelmann

Antonio Watts
Antonio Watts

Na''ia
Na''ia

Sam Chiba
Sam Chiba

Hannah Celeste
Hannah Celeste

Lee Roy Reams, Donna McKechnie, Jim Caruso
Lee Roy Reams, Donna McKechnie, Jim Caruso

Jonathan Timpanelli, Meital Waldmann, Hannah Celeste
Jonathan Timpanelli, Meital Waldmann, Hannah Celeste



