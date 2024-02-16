Photos: Jazz legend CATHERINE RUSSELL Brings Her Annual Show Back to Birdland

The inimitable jazz singer Catherine Russell is back at Birdland February 13th to 17th, with two more shows tonight and tomorrow at 8:30 and 10:30 pm, where she'll be playing Valentine’s Celebration, Love Songs and more, an annual tradition. She's joined by Matt Munisteri (guitar), Mark McLean (drums), Tal Ronen (bass), Ben Paterson (piano). Russell is part of jazz royalty, granddaughter of the great Elisha Ray and daughter of Luis Russell, Louis Armstrong's music director. Russell has recorded with countless jazz greats, including Michael Feinstein, Steely Dan, David Bowie, and Cyndi Lauper. Hearing her is truly special. You can read a review of one of her previous Valentine's Day shows here.

Photographer Conor Weiss snapped some shots of her Tuesday night performance on February 13, 2024, a special Fat Tuesday Mardis Gras Celebration, where she was additionally joined by special guest musicians Jon-Erik Kellso (trumpet), Evan Arntzen (reeds), John Allred (trombone). See his pictures below and see Catherine Russell live at Birdland Jazz Club. Tickets are available on Birdland's website.