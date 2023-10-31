Photos: James Beaman Plays The Triad With LIVED EXPERIENCE

Everybody loves a comeback.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

On October 26th, cabaret director James Beaman returned to the nightclub stage as a performer for the first time in twenty years.  The one-time staple of the cabaret scene was making his nightclub debut as himself, having always been performing as a character, whether that character be Marlene Dietrich, Lauren Bacall, or some other concoction the singing actor might create in the name of storytelling.  With this new show, LIVED EXPERIENCE, Mr. Beaman reflected on his decades in the show business world and his years of adventures out in the real world.  With a fine cast of backup singers (Alexandra de Suze, Goldie Dver and Sierra Rein) and musicians (David Maiocco at the piano, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and David Silliman behind the drums), James Beaman spent a happy eighty minutes rejoining the ranks of Tanya Moberly, Tim Connell, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Mardie Millett, and Richard Skipper, all cabaret performers in attendance in support of their colleague and friend.

Below, enjoy the Broadway World Cabaret photo flash of LIVED EXPERIENCE, then visit the James Beaman website HERE and the website for The Triad HERE.

Photos: James Beaman Plays The Triad With LIVED EXPERIENCE

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ...

