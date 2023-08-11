Photos: JOEY ARIAS Opens Four Night Run At Joe's Pub

Iconic cabaret performer Joey Arias opened his new show at Joe's Pub last night, a follow-up show to his new EP No One Knows. One of New York City's edgy downtown artists and a pioneer in queer entertainment, Arias has had a decades-long career fueld by the devotion of fans who crave his inimitable performance style and incredible voice, and he will be presenting this new show through August 13th (9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, 8:30 on Sunday).

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended the Joey Arias opening night in order to capture the flair and fabulosity in his lens. Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and get tickets to see Joey Arias on the Joe's Pub website HERE.

The Joey Arias band is

Brandon Seabrook on Guitar

Eliot Douglass on Piano

Tony Mason on Drums



About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

