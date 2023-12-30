Photos: JOE ICONIS' CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Lights Up 54 Below With Unprecedented Holiday Cheer

The spirit of Christmas roared back to life at 54 Below in New York City as Tony-nominated musical theater writer and performer Joe Iconis brought his iconic Christmas Extravaganza back to the stage following a three-year pandemic hiatus. See photos from the show!

The show unfolded as a wild yuletide explosion, seamlessly blending the best elements of a rock concert, a theatrical masterpiece, and a theme park attraction. The result was a magical experience that left audiences in awe and filled with holiday joy.

Directed by John Simpkins and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the Christmas Extravaganza was a celebration like never before. Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks pulled out all the stops, transforming the venue into a festive playground where the spirit of Christmas came alive through brand new holiday songs, cherished classics, and an ensemble cast of musical theater all-stars.

The creative synergy between Iconis, Simpkins, and Tepper resulted in a production that captivated the audience from start to finish, not only showcasing the team's unparalleled talent, but demonstrating their commitment to bringing the joy of the holiday season to the hearts of all who attended.