Photos: Inside MUSICALIZED From Song To Stage At 54 Below

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of pop songs in the style of beloved Broadway musicals, including Stacy’s Mom, Ceilings, Creep, and Wonderwall.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Performers and creators Julia Macchio (Flashdance The Musical, Cobra Kai, Skittles The Broadway Musical) and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) presented a celebration and parody of jukebox musicals at 54 Below on August 14 at 9:30pm.. See photos from the event.

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of pop songs in the style of beloved Broadway musicals, including Stacy’s Mom, Ceilings, Creep, and Wonderwall, among others.

The cast included: Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), LR Davidson (DOGMAN: The Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club), Erica Faye, Nikko Hinayo, Julia Macchio, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Joshua Turchin. The band included Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Max Bartos (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Clark Mantilla, Nikko Hinayo, Erica Faye, LR Davidson, Julia Macchio (Producer) Joshua Turchin (Producer), Max Bartos (Guitar), Adam B. Shapiro, Jaime Lyn Beatty

Clark Mantilla, Nikko Hinayo, Erica Faye, LR Davidson, Julia Macchio, Joshua Turchin, Max Bartos, Adam B. Shapiro, Jaime Lyn Beatty

Joshua Turchin

Julia Macchio and Joshua Turchin

Julia Macchio

Nikko Hinayo

Erica Faye

Adam B. Shapiro

Clark Mantilla

LR Davidson

Jaime Lyn Beatty

Julia Macchio and Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Erica Faye

Max Bartos, LR Davidson, Dave D''aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Adam B. Shapiro

Erica Faye, Nikko Hinayo, Max Bartos

Julia Macchio, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla

Julia Macchio, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shapiro, Dave D''aranjo

Jaime Lyn Beatty, Joshua Turchin, Max Bartos

Julia Macchio, Joshua Turchin

Clark Mantilla, AJ Kostromina

Joshua Turchin



