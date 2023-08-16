Photos: Inside MUSICALIZED From Song To Stage At 54 Below

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of pop songs in the style of beloved Broadway musicals, including Stacy’s Mom, Ceilings, Creep, and Wonderwall.
Performers and creators Julia Macchio (Flashdance The Musical, Cobra Kai, Skittles The Broadway Musical) and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) presented a celebration and parody of jukebox musicals at 54 Below on August 14 at 9:30pm.. See photos from the event.
The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of pop songs in the style of beloved Broadway musicals, including Stacy’s Mom, Ceilings, Creep, and Wonderwall, among others.
The cast included: Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), LR Davidson (DOGMAN: The Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club), Erica Faye, Nikko Hinayo, Julia Macchio, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Joshua Turchin. The band included Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Max Bartos (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).
Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Clark Mantilla, Nikko Hinayo, Erica Faye, LR Davidson, Julia Macchio (Producer) Joshua Turchin (Producer), Max Bartos (Guitar), Adam B. Shapiro, Jaime Lyn Beatty
Clark Mantilla, Nikko Hinayo, Erica Faye, LR Davidson, Julia Macchio, Joshua Turchin, Max Bartos, Adam B. Shapiro, Jaime Lyn Beatty
Julia Macchio and Joshua Turchin
Julia Macchio
Nikko Hinayo
Erica Faye
Clark Mantilla
LR Davidson
Julia Macchio and Joshua Turchin
Erica Faye
Max Bartos, LR Davidson, Dave D''aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Erica Faye, Nikko Hinayo, Max Bartos
Julia Macchio, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla
Julia Macchio, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shapiro, Dave D''aranjo
Jaime Lyn Beatty, Joshua Turchin, Max Bartos
Julia Macchio, Joshua Turchin
Clark Mantilla, AJ Kostromina
