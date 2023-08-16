Photos: Inside MUSICALIZED From Song To Stage At 54 Below

Performers and creators Julia Macchio (Flashdance The Musical, Cobra Kai, Skittles The Broadway Musical) and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) presented a celebration and parody of jukebox musicals at 54 Below on August 14 at 9:30pm.. See photos from the event.

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of pop songs in the style of beloved Broadway musicals, including Stacy’s Mom, Ceilings, Creep, and Wonderwall, among others.

The cast included: Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), LR Davidson (DOGMAN: The Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club), Erica Faye, Nikko Hinayo, Julia Macchio, Clark Mantilla, Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Joshua Turchin. The band included Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Max Bartos (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Musical Direction by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson