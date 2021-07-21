Photos: Get A Glimpse Into The Underground Moulin Rouge World Of THE ROSE ROOM

THE ROSE ROOM, the acclaimed, queer variety and circus experience returns to a brand-new Manhattan nightclub after a sold out 6 week run at Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill.

The Rose Room is the secret place where the queers and bohemians gather for nights of mystery and wonder. Circus, cabaret, magic, and more are blended into this immersive nightlife experience. The Rose Room is a unique immersive nightlife experience blending an old-world supper club with New York's underground queer circus scene. At their new Midtown club, in the heart of the Theatre District, The Rose Room welcomes some of New York's most sought-after nightclub acts from America's Got Talent, Broadway, Cirque Du Soleil, The Box, House of Yes, Company XIV and more. Welcome to an ever-changing evening of magic, mystery, and mayhem!

Enjoy full dinner service and sip a cocktail at a private table in our distanced, welcoming, and safe space for all. The Rose Room is located at 707 Eighth Ave at the intersection of Eighth Ave and 45th street and will be open Thursday night at 8:30pm.

Table reservations are available at: www.theroseroomnyc.com.

Hosted by Mister Dusty Rose (Ghost Show) and starring resident performers Amy Jo Jackson (Cabaret Star), Sam Urdang (Company XIV), Jack Blackmon (Sleep No More), Melissa Anderson (Company XIV) with weekly appearances by the best in circus, magic, and nightlife.