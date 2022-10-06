Photos: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to Joe's Pub

Florencia Cuenca brought her acclaimed project "Broadway en Spanglish" which premiered on stage at Joe's Pub on October 3rd. Florencia takes her musical upbringing and gives her favorite theater numbers a new life. Her project featured Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce and new arrangements by Jamie Lozano. Together they take musical theater's most iconic tunes and create fresh interpretations.

"As a brown Mexican immigrant with an accent, I am working to create opportunities for people like me to be on stage. As I work towards that dream, I am experimenting with how my mixed musical upbringing could reimagine my favorite musical theatre songs, playing with not only the 'mezcla' of musical traditions but how an immigrant woman learning a second language sounds when she speaks," says Florencia Cuenca.