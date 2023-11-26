Photos: First Look at THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS in Rehearsal

Rehearsal photos have been released for This is Me! Sharon K Janda & Friends at Don't Tell Mama beginning this week!

Check them out below!

Practice makes perfect and that is exactly what the musicians of This is Me! Sharon K Janda & Friends plan to be. They are making sure that the music will go above and beyond audience expectations. 2 performances only at Don’t Tell Mama!

Performances run Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 pm & Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 pm.