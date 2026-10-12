Photos: Earl Grey In I AM ME - ON PURPOSE! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Earl Grey has been performing their first ever cabaret show at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on 42nd Street. The interesexed performer has crafted their musical cabaret around the story of their life, their discovery of the genetic differences that make them unique, and the journey that has led them to the life of a healer and a person who celebrates their individuality with full fervor. The genderqueer artist is working with Michael Kirk Lane (Director) and Yasuhiko Fukuoka (Musical Director) and scored a glowing review from Bart Greenberg at NiteLife Exchange for their opening night on September 10th (read Bart's review HERE). While attending the show on October 10th, there were some technical difficulties with my hearing aids, and I wasn't able to fully enjoy the performance, so I do not feel fully qualified to write a review about the show. But the nice people at The Beechman gave me a free seat, and I did get all these nice photos, so I am going to share them here with some basic information on the program without offering opinion.

I am ME - on Purpose! is Earl Grey's debut cabaret show, though they have been working as a Thespian for years, with roles in Guys and Dolls, Young Frankenstein, and The Normal Heart, among others. The performance is a storytelling show about the relationships, the soul growth, the hurdles, and the blessings that have come with living their particular life, the stories being woven in, out, and around songs like "Pocketful of Sunshine," "Lean on Me," "MacArthur Park," "Falling in Love With Love," and "Just Around the River Bend." Earl Grey has a complete cast joining them on stage, by way of Micah Burgess on Guitar, Bobbie Lee Crow III on Cello, Yasuhiko Fukuoka conducting from the Piano, and performers Aurora Renee and Xavier Sarabia (along with some handy miniature performers). Grey, who makes their living as a psychotherapist, has added layers to their storytelling that are informed by their work in healing. Although unable to hear all of the detailed storytelling, I do want to say that I support Earl Grey's efforts because it is vastly important that we hear the stories from our genderfluid siblings in the arts, in the city, and in the world. Each of our citizens who are trans, non-binary, intersex, and more have individual stories worthy of being told and important to hear. Earl Grey has a life experience all their own, and they have worked hard with their team to create what appears to be a rich, full piece of cabaret theater. If timing is on my side, I hope to return to a future performance with fully charged hearing aids, in order to catch the entirety of Earl Grey's story. In the meantime, may I simply say to Earl Grey: welcome!

Earl Grey I am ME - on Purpose! plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre again on November 12th at 7 pm. Tickets can be accessed HERE.

Earl Grey has a website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

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