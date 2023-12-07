Photos: Dianne Fraser Brings YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE To Don't Tell Mama

A debut album release concert played DTM this week.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Acclaimed Cabaret singer Dianne Fraser played Don't Tell Mama this week with her debut album release concert. Arranged and produced by Music Director Todd Schroeder, Fraser's album album pays homage to the late composer/lyricist Leslie Bricusse. The Oscar winner was responsible for the scores to movie musicals like Doctor Dolittle, Scrooge, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Broadway musicals The Roar of The Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd and Stop The World I Want To Get Off.  Bricusse was known for working with collaborators but he also worked on his own creating certain songs.  

For her album release show, Dianne Fraser had Todd Schroeder on Piano, Steve Doyle on Bass, Denise Fraser on Drums, and a special guest appearance by Tim Connell. the entire proceedings directed by Laura Henry.   Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended the album release concert with his camera and his photos can be seen below.  

Find shows to see on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

THIS is the Dianne Fraser website.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Dianne Fraser Brings YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE To Don't Tell Mama Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

Recommended For You