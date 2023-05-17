Photos: David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers Play 54 Below

Norbert Leo Butz also starred in the show!

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winning composer/writer/musician David Yazbek and his band were on the stage of 54 Below last night playing some of his new songs from an upcoming album. They also played some great music from the Yazbek songbook and from his Broadway musicals.

In addition to being an award winning composer and lyricist David Yazbek is a formidable pianist possessing a fearless technique generating an extraordinary combination of intoxicating melodious dissonance. A highlight of the evening for me was when he displayed his unique harmonic and rhythmic pianistic concepts on the Great American Songbook Standard "Over The Rainbow". Norbert Leo Butz also starred in the the 54 show titled "David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers" and brought the house to it's feet with the "Dirty Rotten Medley"

The Band: Javier Diaz (Percussion), Tony Orbach (Sax), Sam Sadigursky (Clarinet), Dean Sharenow (Drums), Chris Tordini (Bass), Paul Vercesi (Sax)

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz

Sam Sadigursky

David Yazbek & Sam Sadigursky

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Sam Sadigursky

David Yazbek & Norbert Leo Butz

David Yazbek & Norbert Leo Butz

Tony Orbach & Paul Vercesi

Tony Orbach & Paul Vercesi

The Band

The Band

