Photos: Clint Holmes Concludes Run at 54 Below

The show is directed by Will Nunziata with musical arrangements and direction by Michael Orland.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 2 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S

In the golden age of Manhattan night life top vocalists of the day would begin their engagements in venues like The Copa, Latin Quarter, Oak Room, Living Room, and similar glamorous nightspots.  In the same month you might have Jack Jones at the Plaza’s Persian Room, Buddy Greco swinging in the Americana’s Royal Box and Vic Damone headlining the Rainbow Room.  It all created a special kind of entertainment euphoria and excitement in New York City.

When the 54 Below advertisements came out heralding Clint Holmes’ engagement it rekindled that feeling for me.  Clint’s talent and fame have been well established over decades and he’s just the type of performer who makes a town more exciting when he’s appearing in it.  Seeing Clint’s extraordinary performance last night at 54 Below in his  show celebrating Peter Allen, (back to back after being thrilled by Tom Jones at The Beacon and Barry Manilow at Radio City) brought me back to that era of New York’s glittering night life.  What a joy to be in the audience and get that adrenaline rush from legendary performers whose artistry and charisma have not diminished, and are now communicating an even deeper expressiveness and musical eloquence than in their earlier years.

Below, check out photos from the closing night of Clint Holmes' sensational run at 54 Below, as well as an after party hosted by Producer Sunny Sessa saluting Director Will Nunziata, Music Director Michael Orland, and guest artists Nikki Renee Daniels and Kelly Clinton-Holmes.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jessica Vosk Leaves 92NY DREAMIN Of More Photo
Jessica Vosk Leaves 92NY DREAMIN' Of More

It’s one thing to be a good singer.  It’s one thing to be a great singer.  But what Jessica Vosk did on the stage today went beyond good or great.

2
Robyn Adele Anderson to Play Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Robyn Adele Anderson to Play Green Room 42 This Month

Green Room 42 has announced the return of the charming and talented Robyn Adele Anderson to its stage on June 15, 2023, at 9:30 pm. After her highly successful first appearance, Anderson is back to captivate audiences with her warm, inviting, and genre-defying musical performances.

3
Robert Bannon PLAYS and Slays at 54 Below Photo
Robert Bannon PLAYS and Slays at 54 Below

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST at 54 below will most definitely make Bobby’s list of Pride Events Of The Season.

4
Stacey Kent, Brian Krock Big Heart Machine Ensemble, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Stacey Kent, Brian Krock Big Heart Machine Ensemble, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running June 5 through June 18.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

Photos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman TheatrePhotos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Photos: David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers Play 54 BelowPhotos: David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers Play 54 Below
Photos: Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks 'The Future is In Our Past' at BirdlandPhotos: Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks 'The Future is In Our Past' at Birdland
Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle DebutPhotos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

Videos

Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You