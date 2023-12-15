Photos: Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Continue I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Through December 17 At 54 Below

Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch continue their run of shows at 54 Below after a swell opening night on Tuesday. I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS plays Broadway's Living Room at 7 pm (9:30 on 12/14) through December 17th. The show celebrates the holiday season, Miss Ebersole's Tony Award-winning performances, and the twosome's long collaboration together with over an hour of exquisite musical offerings, and loads of laughs that audiences are sure to enjoy (read the Broadway World review HERE).

For information and reservations for I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, visit the 54 Below website HERE and enjoy the photos from opening night below.

The I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS band is Michael O’Brien on Bass and Ray Marchica on Drums, with Mr. Stritch Musical Directing from the Piano.

Photos by Stephen Mosher