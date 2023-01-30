Photos: Chris Ruetten Documents January 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

It was another fun filled week of song, shenanigans, and Susie Mosher, as The Lineup played to a full house at Birdland Theater. The award-winning variety show is back in full swing and enjoying a healthy new year with Maestro Billy Stritch standing in for more regular Musical Director Lon Hoyt, and photographer Chris Ruetten filling in for frequent Mosher documentarian Matt Baker (who, coincidentally, appeared in the show at the keyboards).

