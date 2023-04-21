Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Charles Busch Brings MY FOOLISH HEART To 54 Below

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss lenses the new Charles Busch show.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Photos: Charles Busch Brings MY FOOLISH HEART To 54 Below The legendary storyteller Charles Busch returned to 54 Below last night with a new show titled MY FOOLISH HEART. Charles Busch has plied his storytelling skills as a playwright, an actor, and a Kabarettist, garnering praise, fans, award nominations, and awards, and the quality of the artistry originating from this treasured trailblazer has continued to fill theaters, making Charles Busch a favorite with everyone at 54 Below from patrons to staff to reviewers who won't miss a chance to Charles in action.

Last night Broadway World Cabaret reviewer Bobby Patrick was joined by our photographer Conor Weiss, and although Bobby's review is forthcoming, we could not resist showing of Conor's photos of what looks like a wonderful night of storytelling. Never fear, readers dear, for Charles Busch returns to The Basement on April 25th at 7 pm (make reservations HERE).

The MY FOOLISH HEART Musical Director is Tom Judson.

Visit the Charles Busch website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Photos: Charles Busch Brings MY FOOLISH HEART To 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



Photos: Charles Busch Brings MY FOOLISH HEART To 54 Below
