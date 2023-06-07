Photos: CHARLES STROUSE'S 95TH BIRTHDAY SHOW! at 54 Below

54 Below is the place where one can always find something special happening, and this week, on Monday June 5th, the special happening was really special. Charles Strouse, the legendary composer of such musicals as Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and Applause, was feted for the occasion of his 95th birthday. The star-studded concert Musical Directed by Alex Rybeck featured close friends of the Tony Award winner, all of whom made up one of the most exciting casts one of these 54 Below events has boasted, including fellow Broadway composing legend, Stephen Schwartz.

Broadway World Cabaret's Rebecca Kaplan will have a fuller report on the occasion in a day or two but, in the meantime, we would like to offer our readers a Conor Weiss photo essay of the day.

Charles Strouse’S 95TH BIRTHDAY SHOW! was produced by Lee Roy Reams and Eric Paul Vitale. The show was also firected by Eric Paul Vitale

Tony Award nominee for APPLAUSE Penny Fuller

Tony Award nominee for Annie Andrea McArdle

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

