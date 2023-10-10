Photos: Bobby Cronin's DAYBREAK Gets The Concert Treatment at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

On October 8th, the Laurie Beechman Theatre presented a concert production of Bobby Cronin’s award-winning musical DAYBREAK that featured a revised book and score, and that was directed by Tony Award nominated singing actress L Morgan Lee. DAYBREAK is a musical play inspired by true events, telling the story of two couples in two different time periods, metaphorically connected by the Golden Gate Bridge. This four person musical examines the issues of self-love, acceptance, mental health, infidelity, and coming out at an older age.

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer Conor Weiss represented the outlet on the 8th in order to capture cast members Alena Watters, E. Clayton Cornelious, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Mason Olshavsky in action, with Katie Coleman leading the way as Musical Director.

All of DAYBREAK was created by Bobby Cronin - book, music, and lyrics.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

