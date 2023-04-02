Photos: Billy Stritch Brings CY COLEMAN REVISITED to The Wick Museum Club

Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audience's musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Coleman's music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Having the cherished memory of attending a Cy Coleman Trio nightclub appearance many years ago I can also attest to the fact that while BIlly explained that Cy Coleman was one of the few composers that can effectively sing his own songs, Billy's voice is way more luscious and exciting.

Billy Stritch's Cy Coleman show should be a mandatory course for any college student majoring in music, and I beg to differ with the famous Cy Coleman song title "The Best Is Yet To Come"... the best did come to The Wick Museum Club last night.

Frank Derrick on drums and Jamie Ousley on bass were perfection, as were the visuals created by The Wick tech team.

Check out the photos of the performance below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff