Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

The 10th year of the A IS FOR benefit brought in the stars of Broadway and valuable funding.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

On Sunday night the A IS FOR organization raised over one hundred thousand dollars through a benefit performance that played 54 Below featuring some of the most prominent and respected women working in show business today, with a loving assist from some of Broadway's most beloved Leading Men. The fine folks at the A Is For organization work to amplify artists and art designed to end the stigma against abortion, leaning into a vision of a world where every person has access to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, free from judgement, scrutiny, and obstruction. The performance titled BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION that played 54 Below on Sunday night was the tenth annual benefit for the organization and featured stars from the Broadway stage, most notably the iconic Patti LuPone who will, herself, return to 54 Below later this year with a new solo show that sold out in a matter of hours, making her appearance in the A IS FOR benefit particularly special for the patrons of the organization.

Press materials from the event proclaimed:

A is For is commemorating their 10-year anniversary by returning for their annual benefit live and in person back at 54 Below. A is For is proud to lead the charge in the Broadway Arts community of advancing reproductive rights and amplifying art and artists across the country and around the world that work to bust abortion stigma. Because we believe the fundamental human right to agency over one's own body and future should be spoken about clearly and without euphemism, qualification, or apology, we have changed the name of our annual gala from Broadway Acts for Women to Broadway Acts For Abortion. Women are not the only people who need abortion care; trans men, nonbinary people, and kids under 18 also need abortions. The shocking political SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe has already decimated countless lives, and ensuring reproductive justice in America has never been more precarious. BAFA raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAFA is the ONLY annual Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights. In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Our gala is a night that brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions and of course a bit of mayhem. Hosted by Emmy award winner Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon. Directed by Greg Santos. Musical direction by Dan Lipton. Musical performances by Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz, Ann Harada, Peppermint, Jessica Vosk and special surprise guests. Previous performers include Cecily Strong, Sara Bareilles, Ariana DeBose ( board member), Deborah Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, BD Wong, Betty Buckley and Brandon Victor Dixon among others,

Lisa Goldberg of LSG Public Relations offered Broadway World Cabaret readers a glimpse into the excitement and the bounty of talent that helped to make the fundraiser a resounding success, with this look at the photos of photographer Dianna Bush.

Visit the A IS FOR website to learn more about the important work that they do, and to get involved. THIS is the link to their website.

HERE is the website for Dianna Bush Photography.

There are great shows to see at 54 Below - peruse their website HERE.

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Ann Harada

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Craig Bierko

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Howard McGillin

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Javier Muñoz

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Jenn Lyon and Javier Muñoz

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Jenn Lyon and Martha Plimpton

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Jenn Lyon, Martha Plimpton, Marissa Rosen, Rashidra Scott

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Jessica Vosk

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Kara Young

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Lea DeLaria and Marissa Rosen

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Martha Plimpton

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Michael Potts

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Patti LuPone

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Patti LuPone and Martha Plimpton

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

Peppermint

Photos: BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION Raises Over 100K In Starry Benefit at 54 Below

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


