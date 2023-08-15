Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Darnell White showed off his mad skills as guest Musical Director.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

August 8th saw another fun installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, with a cast made up of some interesting, talented and versatile artists from the cabaret and concert community, some making their first appearance at THE LINEUP.  With Susie's regular band members Clint de Ganon (drums) and John Miller (bass) backing up the musical artists and guest Musical Director Darnell White at the piano, Susie Mosher showed off her showcase of talent with all the warmth and mania for which she has become known and admired.

One of the Lineup photographic documentarians, Chris Ruetten, has sent Broadway World Cabaret the results of his efforts for the night - that photo essay can be seen below and reservations for tonight's episode of THE LINEUP (every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm) can be made on the Birdland websie HERE.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
The Birdland Step And Repeat

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Susie Mosher

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
John Miller

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Clint de Ganon can be seen on the drums.

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Savanna Sinead

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Nate Patten

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
The Mousepad Winner!

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Meghan Dawson

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Mark Aaron James

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
The band is Sir Richard Newton. The members are Andy Buslovich, Shannon Ford, Larkin Bogan, Alec Bart and Andy Dow

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Joie Bianco

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Eric Stern

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Jackie Sanders

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Diva LaMarr

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Darrian Ford

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash
Darnell White, guest Musical Director for The Lineup, August 8th, 2023

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.   On August 8th, Darnell White was guest Musical Director, at the piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

Photos: August 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash



