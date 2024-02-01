Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland

The evening was musical directed by Lawrence Yurman, and Jeff Harnar directed.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Birdland will present singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29. Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, performer Ari Axelrod returned to his artistic home to debut a new show.

Ari put his signature and heartfelt spin on material from musical theatre, The Great American Songbook, the pop world, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



