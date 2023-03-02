Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Amanda Green Celebrates February At Birdland

Guest performers included Tony Nominee Jenn Colella, Stephen DeRosa, Curtis Moore, and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Birdland favorite, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green and her Amazing Friends performed an evening of her hilarious and moving songs. Guest performers included Tony Nominee Jenn Colella, Stephen DeRosa, Curtis Moore, and Tamika Lawrence. Musical Direction was by James Sampliner, with Gary Sieger on guitar, and Sean McDaniel on drums.

Check out photos below!

Amanda is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She wrote the lyrics to the recent Broadway production of Mr. Saturday Night, and revised the book and lyrics for the revival of Kiss Me Kate, starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase. She is working on Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore. Broadway: On The Twentieth Century Revival starring Kristin Chenoweth (Addt'l Lyrics); Bring It On, Co-Lyricist, w/ Lin Manuel Miranda; Nominated for Tony Award Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Lyrics. Hands On A Hardbody, Lyrics, Co-Composer; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and 2 Drama Desk Award Nominations (Music & Lyrics.) Frederic Loewe Composition Award (first female winner); High Fidelity (Lyrics) TV: Peter Pan Live! NBC (Addt'l Lyrics). Jonathan Larson Award for Excellence in Songwriting. As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, and has received 2 MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey



