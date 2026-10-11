Photos: AMANDA GREEN & FANTASTIC FRIENDS Take The Stage At Birdland
The concert featured Krystina Alabado, Cailen Fu, Ryann Redmond and more.
Amanda Green brought her signature wit, warmth and wonderfully wicked sensibility to Birdland on Monday, October 5, for an evening of songs from Regency Girls, Crazy Rich Asians and more. Check out the photos!
With musical direction by AnnBrit Chateau, Green was joined by Krystina Alabado, Cailen Fu, Ryann Redmond, Jasmine Forsberg, Sarah Kay, Kate Rockwell, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Curtis Moore and Alana Saunders.
The evening paired dazzling talent with the easy intimacy of friends gathering to sing, a hallmark of Green's Birdland concerts.
A two-time Tony Award nominee, Green wrote the lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night and the lyrics and co-composed the music for Hands on a Hardbody. Her Broadway credits also include co-writing lyrics for Bring It On, writing lyrics for High Fidelity and contributing additional lyrics to On the Twentieth Century.
Photo Credit: Jill Sapenoff
Annbrit DuChateau, Alanna Saunders, Marissa Rosen, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Rockwell, Curtis Moore, Amanda Green, Ryann Redmond, Cailen Fu, Sarah Kay
Amanda Green, cast
Kevin Brouillard, Jonathan Dokuchitz
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