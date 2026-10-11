Photos: AMANDA GREEN & FANTASTIC FRIENDS Take The Stage At Birdland

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Amanda Green brought her signature wit, warmth and wonderfully wicked sensibility to Birdland on Monday, October 5, for an evening of songs from Regency Girls, Crazy Rich Asians and more. Check out the photos!

With musical direction by AnnBrit Chateau, Green was joined by Krystina Alabado, Cailen Fu, Ryann Redmond, Jasmine Forsberg, Sarah Kay, Kate Rockwell, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Curtis Moore and Alana Saunders.

The evening paired dazzling talent with the easy intimacy of friends gathering to sing, a hallmark of Green's Birdland concerts.

A two-time Tony Award nominee, Green wrote the lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night and the lyrics and co-composed the music for Hands on a Hardbody. Her Broadway credits also include co-writing lyrics for Bring It On, writing lyrics for High Fidelity and contributing additional lyrics to On the Twentieth Century.

Photo Credit: Jill Sapenoff

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 06 Hrs 01 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming