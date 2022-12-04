Photos: A TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN at 54 Below

From her Emmy & Golden Globe Nominated turn on ER to MR. ROBOT to CITY ON THE HILL, the luminous Gloria Reuben has graced our TV screens with her top-notch performances for over 30 years, my lambs. Along with those gifts, she has graced the cabaret and concert stages around the world, bringing her audiences her clear-as-a-bell voice singing with Tina Turner and other luminaries. But, my dear Bobby readers, it is her solo shows where she truly shines, which is what brought us and our sunny, rainbow disposition to 54 Below on Thursday night to hear her sing and play, in her inimitable slow and languid style, some holiday standards mixed with a few hits from the charts that, in her liquid vocals, folded nicely into the Christmas mood. Accompanying herself on the piano and singing with the incomparable guitarist Pete Smith, La Reuben gave the house about a dozen numbers to kick off this holiday season, and was everybody merry about it all. BUT... we were not there as a reviewer this time, merely a recorder of this FABULOUS event, and so we offer you this Photo Phlash to give you a taste of this evening's wealth of talent that is Gloria Reuben...
ENJOY THE FILMS MY DEARLINGS!
54 Below is the place to find marvelous shows.
Gloria has InstGram Pics HERE and she Tweets her Tweets HERE, while Facebooking HERE.
The A Time For Love Setlist:
My Favorite Things
River
Silent Night
Winter Medley: Sleigh Bells/White Christmas/Sleigh Ride
Santa Baby
A Time For Love
Get Here
Little Drummer Boy
The Sinatra Medley
The Christmas Song
Here's To Life
